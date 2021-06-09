Recap: Highland topples Marion

Highland toppled Marion 5-1 Wednesday at Marion.
Sam Miener was credited with the win for Highland. She pitched seven innings allowing one run on four hits and striking out seven.
Highland (21-1) visits Waterloo on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
