Recap: Highland topples Waterloo
Highland toppled Waterloo 3-0 Thursday at Waterloo.

Ashley Steinhardt was the losing pitcher for Waterloo.

Highland (22-1) plays Chatham Glenwood at Mattoon on Monday at 4:30 p.m.

