Recap: Highland topples Waterloo

Highland toppled Waterloo 3-0 Thursday at Waterloo.
-
May's rifle-like throw to plate helps Belleville East rally past Edwardsville in 4A sectional semifinal
-
Crunch Time Kelly helps Highland knock off Waterloo to claim first super-sectional berth
-
Freeburg knocks off Nashville in Class 2A sectional final
-
Bires deals Gillespie past Alton Marquette for regional softball title
-
Trauernicht hits bomb to lead Highland past previously unbeaten Marion in sectional showdown
Ashley Steinhardt was the losing pitcher for Waterloo.
Highland (22-1) plays Chatham Glenwood at Mattoon on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.