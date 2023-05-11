Recap: Highland tops Breese Central StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com May 11, 2023 May 11, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Highland topped visiting Breese Central 3-0 Thursday. Kaitlyn Wilson was credited with the win for Highland.Highland (20-7) goes on the road to play Centralia, Illinois on Saturday at 10 a.m. 0 Comments Tags Kaitlyn Wilson 05-11-2023 STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Red Bud rallies around teammate's cancer battle, pushes win streak to 10 Musketeers senior Ashlynn Crafton is undergoing treatment for leukemia and attends softball games as often as possible. Recap: Highland topples Columbia Highland toppled Columbia 10-5 Friday at Triad. Belleville East's Hemmerle shuts down Edwardsville in SWC showdown BELLEVILLE — Olivia Hemmerle was born three months premature. Recap: Dupo triumphs over Gibault Maddie Ehrhard went 3-for-4 with two home runs, three RBIs and three runs scored to lead Dupo to a 16-2 victory over Gibault. Recap: Mascoutah pounds Waterloo Jackie Amann went 5-for-6 with two RBIs, one extra base hit and four runs scored to lead Mascoutah to a 20-10 victory over Waterloo.