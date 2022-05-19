Recap: Highland tops Mascoutah

Highland topped Mascoutah 4-0 Thursday at Mascoutah.
Sophia Donoho picked up the win for Highland.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
The Lancers have rallied around each other while mourning senior first baseman Maddi Rodriguez, who died in February in a car crash.
ALTON — Lauren Lenihan could not quite figure it out.
TROY, Ill. — Sophia Donoho crumpled to the ground in pain.
FREEBURG — For three innings Tuesday, the Mater Dei Knights liked what was happening in their nonconference softball game against Freeburg.
BREESE, Ill. — Under first-year coach Kevin Crask, the Breese Central softball team is kicking up plenty of dust in Clinton County and surroun…
Kendal Davis went 3-for-4 with a home run, four RBIs and one run scored to lead Jerseyville to a 8-3 victory over Carrollton, Illinois.
Abby Schultz went 2-for-2 with a home run, two RBIs and one run scored to lead Highland to a 2-0 victory over Hardin Calhoun.
Destiny Vuylsteke hit a walkoff single in the bottom of the seventh to help Roxana to a 2-1 win over Red Bud in a non-league affair on Wednesday in northern Roxana. Pitcher Calista Stahlhut gave up one run on two hits to claim the victory.
Highland beat Triad 6-3 Tuesday at Triad.
Belleville East pounded visiting Collinsville 14-3 Tuesday.
