 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Highland upends Chatham Glenwood
0 comments

Recap: Highland upends Chatham Glenwood

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Highland ripped Chatham Glenwood 8-2 Monday at Mattoon.

Highland (23-1) will play Sterling at Peoria on Thursday at 10 a.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports