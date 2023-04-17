Maggie Grohmann went 3-for-4 with two home runs, five RBIs and two runs scored to lead Highland to a 13-6 victory over Waterloo.

Sophia Donoho was credited with the win for Highland. She pitched seven innings allowing six runs on nine hits and striking out six. Mallory Thompson of Waterloo went 1-for-1 with two RBIs, one extra base hit and one run scored. Mia Miller was charged with the loss for Waterloo.