Kari Krueger went 2-for-3 with a home run, four RBIs and one run scored to lead Jerseyville to a 6-5 victory over Triad.

Ashlyn Brown was credited with the win for Jerseyville. She pitched seven innings allowing five runs on 12 hits while striking out five.

Jerseyville (14-9) plays at Alton Marquette on Friday at 4:30 p.m. Triad (9-9) hosts Highland on Friday.