Kari Krueger went 2-for-3 with a home run, four RBIs and one run scored to lead Jerseyville to a 6-5 victory over Triad.

Ashlyn Brown was credited with the win for Jerseyville. She pitched seven innings allowing five runs on 12 hits and striking out five. Logan Looby of Triad went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and one run scored. Triad hurler Delaney Hess was the losing pitcher.