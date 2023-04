Kendal Davis went 2-for-4 with a home run, five RBIs and one run scored to lead Jerseyville to a 11-5 victory over Alton.

Ashlyn Brown was the winning pitcher for Jerseyville. Summer Campbell of Alton went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs and one run scored. Alton hurler Savannah Russell was charged with the loss.

Jerseyville (8-4) plays at Triad on Monday at 4:30 p.m. Alton (4-8) will play East St. Louis at Jackie Joyner Kersee Center on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.