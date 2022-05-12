Recap: Lebanon, Illinois routs Dupo

Lebanon, Illinois trounced visiting Dupo 10-0 Thursday.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
TROY, Ill. — Sophia Donoho crumpled to the ground in pain.
FREEBURG — For three innings Tuesday, the Mater Dei Knights liked what was happening in their nonconference softball game against Freeburg.
BREESE, Ill. — Under first-year coach Kevin Crask, the Breese Central softball team is kicking up plenty of dust in Clinton County and surroun…
Abby Schultz went 2-for-2 with a home run, two RBIs and one run scored to lead Highland to a 2-0 victory over Hardin Calhoun.
Triad trounced visiting Civic Memorial 11-1 Monday.
Edwardsville beat visiting Hardin Calhoun 4-0 Monday.
BELLEVILLE — Mater Dei freshman outfielder Avery Wuebbels felt like a caged lion.
Abby Benedick went 2-for-4 with a home run, six RBIs and one run scored to lead Freeburg to a 13-2 victory over Belleville West.
Maleah Blomenkamp went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, one extra base hit and two runs scored to lead Freeburg to a 8-3 victory over Columbia.
Edwardsville waltzed over visiting Alton 8-0 Monday.
