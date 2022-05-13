Recap: Marissa pounds New Athens

Lainey Canning went 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBIs, one extra base hit and two runs scored to lead Marissa to a 13-0 victory over New Athens.
Marissa hurler Grace Middendorf was the winning pitcher.
The Lancers have rallied around each other while mourning senior first baseman Maddi Rodriguez, who died in February in a car crash.
TROY, Ill. — Sophia Donoho crumpled to the ground in pain.
FREEBURG — For three innings Tuesday, the Mater Dei Knights liked what was happening in their nonconference softball game against Freeburg.
BREESE, Ill. — Under first-year coach Kevin Crask, the Breese Central softball team is kicking up plenty of dust in Clinton County and surroun…
Abby Schultz went 2-for-2 with a home run, two RBIs and one run scored to lead Highland to a 2-0 victory over Hardin Calhoun.
Lauren Lenihan went 2-for-3 with four RBIs and two extra base hits to lead Alton Marquette to a 12-1 victory over Metro-East Lutheran.
Triad trounced visiting Civic Memorial 11-1 Monday.
Destiny Vuylsteke hit a walkoff single in the bottom of the seventh to help Roxana to a 2-1 win over Red Bud in a non-league affair on Wednesday in northern Roxana. Pitcher Calista Stahlhut gave up one run on two hits to claim the victory.
Breanna Habermehl went 4-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored to lead Highland to a 13-10 victory over Civic Memorial.
Edwardsville beat visiting Hardin Calhoun 4-0 Monday.
