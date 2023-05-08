Madi McDougal went 2-for-3 with a home run, four RBIs and one run scored to lead Marissa to a 9-6 victory over New Athens.

Aaralynn Ranck was credited with the win for Marissa. She pitched seven innings allowing six runs on nine hits and striking out six. Kaylee Juenger of New Athens went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and one run scored. New Athens hurler Ainslee Sullivan was charged with the loss.