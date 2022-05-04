 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Mascoutah beats Civic Memorial

Mascoutah toppled visiting Civic Memorial 10-5 Wednesday.

Danika Chester was tagged with the loss for Civic Memorial.

Mascoutah (6-18) plays Valmeyer at Marissa on Friday at 3:30 p.m. Civic Memorial (10-9) visits Staunton on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

