Mascoutah triumphed over Waterloo 20-10 in zero innings Tuesday at Waterloo.

Key hitters for Waterloo included Aidan Dintelman (2-for-3, three RBIs, one run scored) and Mia Miller (2-for-3, two RBIs, one run scored). Dintelman was the losing pitcher for Waterloo.

Mascoutah (8-14) travels to Jerseyville on Friday at 4:30 p.m. Waterloo (13-11) goes on the road to play Jerseyville on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.