Callie Kunz went 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBIs, one extra base hit and one run scored to lead Mascoutah to a 6-4 victory over Civic Memorial.

Ava Moore picked up the win for Mascoutah. Civic Memorial hurler Megan Griffith was charged with the loss.

Mascoutah (6-14) goes on the road to play Waterloo on Monday at 4:30 p.m. Civic Memorial (11-9) plays at home against Alton on Saturday at 10 a.m.