Recap: Massac County defeats Freeburg

-
May's rifle-like throw to plate helps Belleville East rally past Edwardsville in 4A sectional semifinal
-
Freeburg knocks off Nashville in Class 2A sectional final
-
Crunch Time Kelly helps Highland knock off Waterloo to claim first super-sectional berth
-
Trauernicht hits bomb to lead Highland past previously unbeaten Marion in sectional showdown
-
Softball sectional roundup: Freeburg knocks off Breese Central; Waterloo moves on
Massac County squeaked by Freeburg 3-1 Monday at Johnston City.
Lizzy Ludwig was the losing pitcher for Freeburg.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.