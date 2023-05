Mater Dei trailed by one after six innings but rallied for an 4-3 win over Belleville West Wednesday at Belleville West.

Belleville West hurler Kayla Conner was charged with the loss.

Mater Dei (19-3) plays at home against Father McGivney on Saturday at 10 a.m. Belleville West (12-18) will play East St. Louis at Jackie Joyner Kersee Center on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.