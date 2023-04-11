Taylor Weber went 2-for-3 with four RBIs, one extra base hit and one run scored to lead Metro-East Lutheran to a 9-8 victory over Alton Marquette.

Metro-East Lutheran hurler Sarah Huber was the winning pitcher. She pitched seven innings allowing eight runs on 10 hits while striking out eight. Leading hitters for Alton Marquette were McKennah Youngblood (3-for-4, three RBIs, one run scored) and Jalynn Dickson (3-for-4, two RBIs, one extra base hit, three runs scored). Youngblood suffered the loss for Alton Marquette.