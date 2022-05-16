 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Mount Vernon, Illinois squeaks by Highland

Mount Vernon, Illinois squeaked by Highland 2-1 Monday at Highland.

Sophia Donoho was charged with the loss for Highland.

Mount Vernon, Illinois (6-3) hosts O'Fallon on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Highland (15-9) travels to Triad on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

