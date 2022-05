Nashville trailed by one after six innings but rallied for an 8-5 win over Alton Marquette Monday.

Carli Foersterling of Alton Marquette went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and one run scored. Lauren Lenihan suffered the loss for Alton Marquette.

Nashville (6-2) visits O'Fallon on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Alton Marquette (13-9) visits Belleville East on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.