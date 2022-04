Emma Hager went 2-for-4 with five RBIs and two runs scored to lead New Athens to a 15-10 victory over Steeleville.

Bethany Dachsteiner was the winning pitcher for New Athens.

New Athens (4-9) will host Freeburg on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Steeleville (1-4) plays at Gibault on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.