Recap: New Athens triumphs over Dupo

New Athens pounded visiting Dupo 10-0 Thursday.
Ainslee Sullivan was the winning pitcher for New Athens.
New Athens (5-10) hosts Lebanon, Illinois on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Dupo (2-9) visits Valmeyer on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
Destiny Vuylsteke hit a walkoff single in the bottom of the seventh to help Roxana to a 2-1 win over Red Bud in a non-league affair on Wednesday in northern Roxana. Pitcher Calista Stahlhut gave up one run on two hits to claim the victory.
BELLEVILLE — Once Belleville West’s offense got rolling Tuesday, there was no stopping it.
BELLEVILLE — Mater Dei freshman outfielder Avery Wuebbels felt like a caged lion.
Edwardsville squeaked by visiting Mater Dei 5-3 Saturday.
Abby Benedick went 2-for-2 with three RBIs, one extra base hit and two runs scored to lead Freeburg to a 19-2 victory over New Athens.
Highland triumphed over Civic Memorial 12-2 Monday at Civic Memorial.
Isabella Thien went 4-for-4 with an RBI, one extra base hit and two runs scored to lead Civic Memorial to a 7-3 victory over Alton.
STLhighschoolsports.com rankings - 4/18/2022 Large schoolsLast Week1. Edwardsville (9-1)22. Belleville East (13-5)13. Belleville West (10-4)NR…
Alaina Laslie went 3-for-5 with a home run, six RBIs and two runs scored to lead Alton to a 10-2 victory over Potosi.
COLUMBIA, Ill. — Bailey Stambaugh felt a rare case of jitters Thursday afternoon.
