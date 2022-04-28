 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recap: New Athens triumphs over Dupo

  • 0

New Athens pounded visiting Dupo 10-0 Thursday.

Ainslee Sullivan was the winning pitcher for New Athens.

New Athens (5-10) hosts Lebanon, Illinois on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Dupo (2-9) visits Valmeyer on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recap: Alton rips Potosi

Alaina Laslie went 3-for-5 with a home run, six RBIs and two runs scored to lead Alton to a 10-2 victory over Potosi.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Meet the area's leading goal scorer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News