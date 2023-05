Ady Harre went 3-for-3 with four RBIs and one extra base hit to lead Okawville to a 6-4 victory over Greenville.

Taylor Hettenhausen was the winner for Okawville. She pitched seven innings allowing four runs on six hits while striking out two.

Okawville (11-11) travels to Carlyle on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Greenville (2-9) plays at home against Mulberry Grove on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.