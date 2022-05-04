Recap: Pittsfield defeats Hardin Calhoun

Pittsfield squeaked by visiting Hardin Calhoun 3-1 Wednesday.
Kylie Angel was tagged with the loss for Hardin Calhoun.
Hardin Calhoun (18-5) will host Edwardsville on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
BREESE, Ill. — Under first-year coach Kevin Crask, the Breese Central softball team is kicking up plenty of dust in Clinton County and surroun…
Destiny Vuylsteke hit a walkoff single in the bottom of the seventh to help Roxana to a 2-1 win over Red Bud in a non-league affair on Wednesday in northern Roxana. Pitcher Calista Stahlhut gave up one run on two hits to claim the victory.
BELLEVILLE — Once Belleville West’s offense got rolling Tuesday, there was no stopping it.
Abby Benedick went 2-for-2 with three RBIs, one extra base hit and two runs scored to lead Freeburg to a 19-2 victory over New Athens.
Lizzy Ludwig went 3-for-5 with a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored to lead Freeburg to a 13-2 victory over Salem, Illinois.
BELLEVILLE — Mater Dei freshman outfielder Avery Wuebbels felt like a caged lion.
COLUMBIA, Ill. — Bailey Stambaugh felt a rare case of jitters Thursday afternoon.
Jordan Watsek went 2-for-4 with four RBIs, one extra base hit and one run scored to lead Alton to a 13-10 victory over Metro-East Lutheran.
New Athens routed visiting Dupo 10-0 Thursday.
Alton slipped past visiting Collinsville 8-7 Tuesday.
