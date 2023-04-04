Recap: Plainfield, IL upends Highland StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Apr 4, 2023 22 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Plainfield, IL ripped Highland 7-0 Tuesday at Highland.Highland hurler Sophie Parkerson was tagged with the loss.Highland (1-4) goes on the road to play Alton on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. 0 Comments Tags Sophie Parkerson 04-04-2023 Softball Baseball Sports STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Roulanaitis, Edmiaston keep Freeburg on track with win over Waterloo WATERLOO — Samantha Roulanaitis is well aware of the scuttlebutt. Brown powers Jerseyville past Bunker Hill in early-season showdown JERSEYVILLE — Ashlyn Brown knows her role. Spring softball season preview spotlight: Gillespie's Gipson displays myriad of talents on and off diamond Emma Gipson can blow a softball past any hitter. Recap: Mater Dei triumphs over Collinsville Mater Dei trounced visiting Collinsville 13-0 Wednesday. Recap: Althoff beats Father McGivney Althoff toppled visiting Father McGivney 13-9 Monday.