Recap: Pontiac edges Edwardsville

StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com

Apr 29, 2023

17 hrs ago

Pontiac edged visiting Edwardsville 4-3 Saturday.

Riley Nelson suffered the loss for Edwardsville.Edwardsville (20-4) plays Moline at Pontiac at noon today.

Tags

Riley Nelson

04-29-2023

Related to this story

Most Popular

Illinois softball players make most of new jewelry acceptance rule

Red Bud High junior outfielder Alexis Koester was joking with teammate Lyla Hess on Friday when it happened.

Huels sisters lead Mater Dei past Red Bud in small-school showdown

RED BUD — Maddy Huels doesn't try to hide her gritty attitude.

Red Bud rallies around teammate's cancer battle, pushes win streak to 10

Musketeers senior Ashlynn Crafton is undergoing treatment for leukemia and attends softball games as often as possible.

Dant's birthday barrage helps Highland outlast Civic Memorial

HIGHLAND, Ill. — Karli Dant's postgame birthday celebration Monday included a cookie cake and dinner at a yet-to-be-determined restaurant.

Recap: Triad trounces East St. Louis

Alyssa DeWitte went 3-for-3 with four RBIs, two extra base hits and two runs scored to lead Triad to a 19-0 victory over East St. Louis.