Lyla Hess went 4-for-6 with four RBIs, two extra base hits and two runs scored to lead Red Bud to a 20-7 victory over Belleville West.

Red Bud hurler Olivia Geralds was the winning pitcher. Samaria Adams of Belleville West went 2-for-2 with a home run, two RBIs and one run scored. Kaylee Asher was tagged with the loss for Belleville West.

Red Bud (13-6) travels to Wesclin on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Belleville West (12-6) hosts O'Fallon on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.