Recap: Rock Falls trounces Jerseyville StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Apr 1, 2023 18 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rock Falls pounded Jerseyville 12-2 Saturday at Jerseyville.Taylor Stelbrink was the losing pitcher for Jerseyville.Jerseyville (5-2) visits Roxana on Monday at 4:30 p.m. 0 Comments Tags Taylor Stelbrink 04-01-2023 Geology Mineralogy Armed Forces Sports STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Brown powers Jerseyville past Bunker Hill in early-season showdown JERSEYVILLE — Ashlyn Brown knows her role. Spring softball season preview spotlight: Gillespie's Gipson displays myriad of talents on and off diamond Emma Gipson can blow a softball past any hitter. Recap: Waterloo tops Dupo Waterloo toppled visiting Dupo 5-0 Monday. Recap: Freeburg downs Naperville North Freeburg squeaked by visiting Naperville North 3-2 Saturday. Recap: Freeburg upends Belleville East Freeburg ripped Belleville East 12-6 Saturday at Belleville East.