 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recap: Roxana squeaks by Alton

  • 0

Roxana edged visiting Alton 3-1 Monday.

Alton hurler Grace Presley was charged with the loss.

Roxana (9-13) plays at Breese Central on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Alton (10-15) travels to East St. Louis on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Meet some of the spring's top stars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News