Recap: Triad defeats Waterloo

Triad slipped past Waterloo 3-1 Wednesday at Waterloo.
Waterloo hurler Mia Miller was tagged with the loss.
Triad (9-7) visits Gillespie on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Waterloo (12-7) hosts Woodlawn on Saturday at 11 a.m.
BELLEVILLE — Once Belleville West’s offense got rolling Tuesday, there was no stopping it.
BELLEVILLE — Mater Dei freshman outfielder Avery Wuebbels felt like a caged lion.
Edwardsville squeaked by visiting Mater Dei 5-3 Saturday.
COLUMBIA, Ill. — Bailey Stambaugh felt a rare case of jitters Thursday afternoon.
Isabella Thien went 4-for-4 with an RBI, one extra base hit and two runs scored to lead Civic Memorial to a 7-3 victory over Alton.
Highland triumphed over Civic Memorial 12-2 Monday at Civic Memorial.
Alaina Laslie went 3-for-5 with a home run, six RBIs and two runs scored to lead Alton to a 10-2 victory over Potosi.
STLhighschoolsports.com rankings - 4/18/2022 Large schoolsLast Week1. Edwardsville (9-1)22. Belleville East (13-5)13. Belleville West (10-4)NR…
Edwardsville ripped visiting O'Fallon 7-1 Tuesday.
Makenna Budde went 3-for-3 with two RBIs, one extra base hit and one run scored to lead Breese Central to a 3-1 victory over Waltonville.
