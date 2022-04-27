 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Triad defeats Waterloo

Triad slipped past Waterloo 3-1 Wednesday at Waterloo.

Waterloo hurler Mia Miller was tagged with the loss.

Triad (9-7) visits Gillespie on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Waterloo (12-7) hosts Woodlawn on Saturday at 11 a.m.

