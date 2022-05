Sam Jarman went 2-for-3 with four RBIs, one extra base hit and two runs scored to lead Triad to a 12-1 victory over Collinsville.

Kessinger picked up the win for Triad. She gave up just one earned run on four hits in five innings of work. Maya Clark suffered the loss for Collinsville.

Triad (16-9) plays at home against Collinsville at 6 p.m today. Collinsville (9-18) travels to Triad at 6 p.m today.