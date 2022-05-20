 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Triad tops Alton

Triad topped Alton 3-0 Friday at Alton.

Alton hurler Grace Presley was tagged with the loss.

Alton (11-17) goes on the road to play Jerseyville on Saturday at 10 a.m.

