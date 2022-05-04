 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recap: Triad triumphs over Jerseyville

  • 0

Triad routed Jerseyville 11-1 Wednesday at Jerseyville.

Ashlyn Brown was tagged with the loss for Jerseyville.

Triad (10-8) hosts Highland on Friday at 10 a.m. Jerseyville (13-9) hosts Alton Marquette on Friday at 4:30 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Meet the area's leading goal scorer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News