Phoebe Feldman went 4-for-5 with a home run, five RBIs, one extra base hit and two runs scored to lead Triad to a 16-3 victory over Piasa Southwestern.

Triad hurler Maddie Hart earned the victory on the mound after holding Piasa Southwestern to just one hit and two runs in five innings.

Triad (8-8) plays at home against Highland on Monday at 4:30 p.m. Piasa Southwestern (6-6) travels to Carlinville on Friday at 4:30 p.m.