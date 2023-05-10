Recap: Trico trounces Breese Central StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com May 10, 2023 May 10, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trico trounced visiting Breese Central 13-0 Wednesday. Makenna Budde was the losing pitcher for Breese Central.Breese Central (10-14) visits Highland on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. 0 Comments Tags Makenna Budde 05-10-2023 STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Miller helps Waterloo snap losing streak with MVC win at Civic Memorial BETHALTO — Mia Miller never misses a chance to strike up a conversation. Red Bud rallies around teammate's cancer battle, pushes win streak to 10 Musketeers senior Ashlynn Crafton is undergoing treatment for leukemia and attends softball games as often as possible. Recap: Highland topples Columbia Highland toppled Columbia 10-5 Friday at Triad. Recap: Dupo triumphs over Gibault Maddie Ehrhard went 3-for-4 with two home runs, three RBIs and three runs scored to lead Dupo to a 16-2 victory over Gibault. Recap: Mascoutah pounds Waterloo Jackie Amann went 5-for-6 with two RBIs, one extra base hit and four runs scored to lead Mascoutah to a 20-10 victory over Waterloo.