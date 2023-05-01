Key offensive contributors for Father McGivney were Avery Grenzebach (3-for-4, one home run, two RBIs, one extra base hit, one run scored), Julia Behrmann (2-for-3, two RBIs, one extra base hit, one run scored) and Nora Mensing (3-for-3, one extra base hit, one run scored). Father McGivney hurler Grenzebach was charged with the loss.