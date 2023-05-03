Recap: Valmeyer triumphs over Wesclin StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com May 3, 2023 May 3, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Valmeyer trounced visiting Wesclin 14-4 Wednesday. Aisley Toennies suffered the loss for Wesclin.Wesclin (15-7) will play Chester at Trenton City Park on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. 0 Comments Tags Aisley Toennies 05-03-2023 STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Miller helps Waterloo snap losing streak with MVC win at Civic Memorial BETHALTO — Mia Miller never misses a chance to strike up a conversation. Illinois softball players make most of new jewelry acceptance rule Red Bud High junior outfielder Alexis Koester was joking with teammate Lyla Hess on Friday when it happened. Huels sisters lead Mater Dei past Red Bud in small-school showdown RED BUD — Maddy Huels doesn't try to hide her gritty attitude. Red Bud rallies around teammate's cancer battle, pushes win streak to 10 Musketeers senior Ashlynn Crafton is undergoing treatment for leukemia and attends softball games as often as possible. Dant's birthday barrage helps Highland outlast Civic Memorial HIGHLAND, Ill. — Karli Dant’s postgame birthday celebration Monday included a cookie cake and dinner at a yet-to-be-determined restaurant.