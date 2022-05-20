Recap: Waterloo downs Edwardsville

Waterloo outlasted Edwardsville 5-3 in eight innings Friday at Edwardsville Sports Complex.
Ryleigh Owens was the losing pitcher for Edwardsville.
Edwardsville (26-3) plays at home against Jerseyville on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Waterloo outlasted Edwardsville 5-3 in eight innings Friday at Edwardsville Sports Complex.
Ryleigh Owens was the losing pitcher for Edwardsville.
Edwardsville (26-3) plays at home against Jerseyville on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
ALTON — Lauren Lenihan could not quite figure it out.
The Lancers have rallied around each other while mourning senior first baseman Maddi Rodriguez, who died in February in a car crash.
ALTON — The Freeburg Midgets indulged their collective sweet tooth after polishing off the Alton Marquette Explorers.
TROY, Ill. — Sophia Donoho crumpled to the ground in pain.
FREEBURG — For three innings Tuesday, the Mater Dei Knights liked what was happening in their nonconference softball game against Freeburg.
Abby Schultz went 2-for-2 with a home run, two RBIs and one run scored to lead Highland to a 2-0 victory over Hardin Calhoun.
Highland beat Triad 6-3 Tuesday at Triad.
Lauren Hardy went 4-for-4 with two RBIs, one extra base hit and three runs scored to lead Civic Memorial to a 12-5 victory over Waterloo.
BREESE, Ill. — Under first-year coach Kevin Crask, the Breese Central softball team is kicking up plenty of dust in Clinton County and surroun…
Waterloo downed visiting Granite City 9-7 Wednesday.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.