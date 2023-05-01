Jada Voelker went 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs, one extra base hit and one run scored to lead Waterloo to a 8-6 victory over Civic Memorial.

Aidan Dintelman was the winner for Waterloo. She pitched seven innings allowing six runs on seven hits while striking out six. Key offensive players for Civic Memorial were Isabella Thien (2-for-4, three RBIs, one extra base hit, one run scored) and Danika Chester (2-for-4, three RBIs). Chester was the losing pitcher for Civic Memorial.