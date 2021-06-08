 Skip to main content
Recap: Waterloo rips Charleston, Illinois
Waterloo ripped Charleston, Illinois 9-2 Tuesday at Charleston, Illinois.

Ashley Steinhardt was the winner for Waterloo. She pitched seven innings allowing two runs on 10 hits while striking out one.

