Recap: Waterloo rips Charleston, Illinois

-
Bires deals Gillespie past Alton Marquette for regional softball title
-
Griffin's patience pays off as Edwardsville tops O'Fallon for sectional title
-
Collinsville takes advantage of opportunities to beat Belleville West in 4A regional semifinal
-
Breese Central outlasts Mater Dei in 10 innings in regional final classic
-
Softball sectional roundup: Freeburg knocks off Breese Central; Waterloo moves on
Waterloo ripped Charleston, Illinois 9-2 Tuesday at Charleston, Illinois.
Ashley Steinhardt was the winner for Waterloo. She pitched seven innings allowing two runs on 10 hits while striking out one.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.