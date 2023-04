Emma Day went 2-for-3 with four RBIs, two extra base hits and two runs scored to lead Waterloo to a 15-0 victory over Gibault.

Aiden Dintelman was credited with the win for Waterloo. Gibault hurler Libby Mesch was tagged with the loss.

Waterloo (9-3) will host Red Bud on Friday at 4:30 p.m. Gibault (3-6) goes on the road to play Wesclin on Monday at 4:30 p.m.