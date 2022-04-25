Recap: Waterloo upends Jerseyville

Waterloo ripped Jerseyville 10-4 Monday at Jerseyville.
Ashlyn Brown was the losing pitcher for Jerseyville.
Waterloo (12-6) travels to Triad on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Jerseyville (12-8) hosts Civic Memorial on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
Waterloo ripped Jerseyville 10-4 Monday at Jerseyville.
Ashlyn Brown was the losing pitcher for Jerseyville.
Waterloo (12-6) travels to Triad on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Jerseyville (12-8) hosts Civic Memorial on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
BELLEVILLE — Mater Dei freshman outfielder Avery Wuebbels felt like a caged lion.
COLUMBIA, Ill. — Bailey Stambaugh felt a rare case of jitters Thursday afternoon.
STLhighschoolsports.com rankings - 4/18/2022 Large schoolsLast Week1. Edwardsville (9-1)22. Belleville East (13-5)13. Belleville West (10-4)NR…
Edwardsville squeaked by visiting Mater Dei 5-3 Saturday.
Isabella Thien went 4-for-4 with an RBI, one extra base hit and two runs scored to lead Civic Memorial to a 7-3 victory over Alton.
Alaina Laslie went 3-for-5 with a home run, six RBIs and two runs scored to lead Alton to a 10-2 victory over Potosi.
Edwardsville ripped visiting O'Fallon 7-1 Tuesday.
Makenna Budde went 3-for-3 with two RBIs, one extra base hit and one run scored to lead Breese Central to a 3-1 victory over Waltonville.
Alton topped visiting Waterloo 6-2 Saturday.
Nicole Edmiaston went 3-for-3 with two home runs, five RBIs and four runs scored to lead Freeburg to a 15-1 victory over Centralia, Illinois.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.