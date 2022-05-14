Recap: Wesclin squeaks by Salem, Illinois

Wesclin squeaked by Salem, Illinois 6-4 Saturday at Salem, Illinois.
Erin Harpstrite was the winning pitcher for Wesclin.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
The Lancers have rallied around each other while mourning senior first baseman Maddi Rodriguez, who died in February in a car crash.
TROY, Ill. — Sophia Donoho crumpled to the ground in pain.
FREEBURG — For three innings Tuesday, the Mater Dei Knights liked what was happening in their nonconference softball game against Freeburg.
BREESE, Ill. — Under first-year coach Kevin Crask, the Breese Central softball team is kicking up plenty of dust in Clinton County and surroun…
Abby Schultz went 2-for-2 with a home run, two RBIs and one run scored to lead Highland to a 2-0 victory over Hardin Calhoun.
Lauren Lenihan went 2-for-3 with four RBIs and two extra base hits to lead Alton Marquette to a 12-1 victory over Metro-East Lutheran.
Destiny Vuylsteke hit a walkoff single in the bottom of the seventh to help Roxana to a 2-1 win over Red Bud in a non-league affair on Wednesday in northern Roxana. Pitcher Calista Stahlhut gave up one run on two hits to claim the victory.
Triad trounced visiting Civic Memorial 11-1 Monday.
Breanna Habermehl went 4-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored to lead Highland to a 13-10 victory over Civic Memorial.
Kendal Davis went 3-for-4 with a home run, four RBIs and one run scored to lead Jerseyville to a 8-3 victory over Carrollton, Illinois.
