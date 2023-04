Anna Gall went 3-for-3 with an RBI, two extra base hits and two runs scored to lead Wesclin to a 10-4 victory over Dupo.

Erin Harpstrite struck out 10 in seven innings of work to pick up the victory for Wesclin. Dupo hurler Steffany Stansch was the losing pitcher.

Wesclin (12-4) plays at Odin on Friday at 4:30 p.m. Dupo (4-9) goes on the road to play Lebanon, Illinois on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.