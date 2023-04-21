Red Bud catcher Lyla Hess celebrates with teammates in the dugout during a softball game on Friday, April 21, 2023, at Mascoutah High School in Mascoutah, Ill. Paul Halfacre, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
And Crafton was there to enjoy every single moment of the come-from-behind triumph.
"We've played with her all of our lives, it's just comfortable having her around," Red Bud junior Danielle Schmitz said. "She's a close friend and we all just want her to be part of this."
Junior Alexis Koester agreed, "When she's able to come around, we feel like we have to win, have to do well for her. Things have been rough for her. Maybe us winning like this can help in a small way."
Schmitz and Koester triggered the rally with successive two-out, two-strike run-scoring singles.
"When we found out about her (illness) it was really rough," Red Bud coach Brian Boeving said. "I told her to come by anytime she can. We got her a jersey like we normally would.
"She's still a huge part of this."
Crafton was expected to handle some of the pitching duties this season.
But after weeks of feeling tired and run down, she went to see her doctor. The news was crushing.
"I keep as much of a positive attitude as I can," Crafton said. "I've got the mindset that I'm going to get through this."
Brandy Crafton, Ashlynn's mother, is impressed with her daughter's attitude.
"She's blown me out of the water with how strong she is," Brandy said.
Ashlynn is in the middle of chemotherapy treatments that will last until May. Then she will be reevaluated.
The Musketeers have dedicated this season to Crafton.
So far it is their best campaign since the 2013 team won 22 of 27 games.
"When I first heard the news, I was devastated," Hess said. "I almost felt like I'd rather have it happen to me than her."
Every starter for the Musketeers recorded at least one hit against Mascoutah (4-12).
Junior Josie Meyer led the way with three singles. Winning pitcher Olivia Geralds added a home run. Hess, Ava Wagner and Jayna Bast also had key hits.
Bast started the winning rally with a leadoff double. Two outs later, Koester ripped a 2-2 pitch to right to tie the game 5-all. Schmitz then popped a 3-2 offering in between center and right field to put her team up to stay. Meyer and Crewe Wagner followed with hits to cap the comeback.
Red Bud has recorded one-run wins over toughies Columbia, Waterloo and Newton during the streak, which also included a pair of 10-run triumphs.
"At the start of the season, we were playing more as individuals," said Hess, who recorded her team-best 26th RBI with a first-inning double. "Now we're closer together, we connect better. It's great chemistry and a great atmosphere."
Red Bud has outscored its opponents 71-10 during the win streak.
"Playing in close games prepares you for playing in more close games," Boeving said. "I told them before the seventh inning that good teams find a way to win."
Mascoutah scored three times in the third and once in the fourth to take a 5-3 lead. Callie Kunz, Ava Moore and Ellie Lowe had big hits.
"We played our game and I'm proud of the girls and how they reacted," Mascoutah coach Jody Schneider said.
