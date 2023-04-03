WATERLOO — Samantha Roulanaitis is well aware of the scuttlebutt.

The Freeburg High junior right handed pitcher knows area softball aficionados are expecting the tradition-rich Midgets to slow down ever so slightly this season.

The graduation loss of pitcher/hitter Lizzy Ludwig, who is now at the University of Kansas, tempers the enthusiasm somewhat.

"Not buying into it," Roulanaitis said. "It's a loss — but we can fill the holes."

So far, Freeburg has done just that.

Roulanaitis slammed a tie-breaking homer in the sixth inning and also spun a nifty five-hitter in the circle to help the Midgets to a 5-2 win over Waterloo in a non-league battle of rivals at Waterloo High.

Freeburg (10-1) has won 10 in a row after a 1-0 season-opening loss to large-school toughie Edwardsville.

And this team is displaying the same grit that last year's team showed.

Freeburg finished second in Class 2A in June, losing the championship game 5-4 to Taylor Ridge Rockridge extra innings.

That in itself is enough motivation.

Throw in the fact this group heard from a host of naysayers during the off-season.

"We still have a lot to prove," senior slugger Nicole Admiaston said. "If we don't win (the championship), you have something to prove."

The Midgets have taken no prisoners, outscoring their opponents 107-27 during the 10-game their run, their longest since they captured 32 in a row from March 25-June 4 last season.

"We'll be fine," Freeburg coach Becky Mueth said. "We still have some improvement to do like every team after 11 games. We're improving every day and we'll be at our strongest in mid May."

Roulanaitis has done a great job following in the footsteps of Ludwig, who went 18-2 and fanned 174 in 123 innings last spring.

"People don't realize how good she can be," Freeburg junior catcher Catie Beaston said of Roulanaitis.

The Bulldogs found that out the hard way Monday.

Roulanaitis struck out six and was never in serious trouble after surrendering a two-run hiccup in the third that tied the game. She improved to 8-1 and has 85 strikeouts and nine walks.

But it was her hitting that spelled the difference on a breezy warm afternoon in Monroe County.

Roulanaitis ripped a 2-strike offering from Waterloo junior ace Mia Miller, who pitched admirably, allowing just two earned runs.

The no-doubt drive went under the scoreboard beyond the left field wall some 230 feet away to snap a 2-all tie.

"She crushed it," Edmiaston said.

Added Roulanaitis, "It felt good, I just choked up and it evolved into a home run."

Roulanaitis reached base three times and drove in a pair of runs. Edmiaston, Calli Smith and Maleah Blomenkamp also reached base two times each.

Waterloo (4-2) overcame a 2-0 deficit with a pair of tallies in the third when Miller and Samantha Juelfs reached safely.

The Bulldogs defense struggled following Roulanaitis' third home run of the season. She has a team-leading 20 RBI.

They committed a pair of errors and added a wild pitch to help the Midgets stretch the lead in the seventh.

"Other than the mistakes, were pretty happy with way we competed," Waterloo coach Matt Mason said. "I'm just disappointed in the result."

Freeburg 5, Waterloo 2