Freeburg pitcher Samantha Roulanaitis celebrates after a home run during a softball game on Monday, April 3, 2023, at Waterloo High School in Waterloo, Ill. Paul Halfacre, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
WATERLOO — Samantha Roulanaitis is well aware of the scuttlebutt.
The Freeburg High junior right handed pitcher knows area softball aficionados are expecting the tradition-rich Midgets to slow down ever so slightly this season.
The graduation loss of pitcher/hitter Lizzy Ludwig, who is now at the University of Kansas, tempers the enthusiasm somewhat.
"Not buying into it," Roulanaitis said. "It's a loss — but we can fill the holes."
So far, Freeburg has done just that.
Roulanaitis slammed a tie-breaking homer in the sixth inning and also spun a nifty five-hitter in the circle to help the Midgets to a 5-2 win over Waterloo in a non-league battle of rivals at Waterloo High.
Freeburg (10-1) has won 10 in a row after a 1-0 season-opening loss to large-school toughie Edwardsville.
