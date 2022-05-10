Roulanaitis, Ludwig star in Freeburg's come-from-behind victory over Mater Dei

FREEBURG — For three innings Tuesday, the Mater Dei Knights liked what was happening in their nonconference softball game against Freeburg.

But their three-run lead evaporated quickly as the Midgets scored three in the fourth, five in the fifth and five in the sixth to win 13-3.

Winning pitcher Samantha Roulanaitis (11-0) ended the game with a three-run homer to left, her fourth of the season, as Freeburg ran its record to 25-1.

“It felt amazing,” said Roulanaitis, a sophomore. “I just got it in my head, ‘I’m going to hit this ball. I’m going to hit it,’ and I hit it.”

Freeburg coach Becky Mueth sensed Roulanaitis would deliver.

“I was just thinking, ‘With two runners on, Roulanaitis has the ability to end it here. Let’s see if she does,’” Mueth said. “Sure enough, she got a good bat on the ball and sent it over the left-field fence. It was a no-doubter.”

Senior Lizzy Ludwig also hit a three-run homer, connecting in the fifth for her ninth home run of the season. Ludwig, a Kansas University recruit, had three hits and five RBI. Freeburg had just one hit through three innings, but finished with 12.

“We wish we could have jumped on them a lot earlier,” Ludwig said. “The majority of our games, we go once through the lineup against a new pitcher and make good, solid contact. The second time around, we just rip it open. That (third) inning, we knew it was our inning. We had it.”

Roulanaitis, and juniors Emma Otten and Nicole Edmiaston had two hits apiece, while sophomore Lindsey Muskopf scored three runs.

Roulanaitis went the distance in the circle, allowing three earned runs on three hits, with no walks and seven strikeouts. She allowed a solo homer to freshman Avery Wuebbles in the second and a two-run homer to sophomore Katy Huels in the third that gave Mater Dei its 3-0 lead.

After Huels’ homer, Roulanaitis retired the next 10 hitters. Also a third baseman, Roulanaitis said she enjoys every opportunity in the circle.

“It’s nice to have a break sometimes, but pitching is really fun to do” said Roulanaitis, who serves as co-ace with Ludwig. “I was around the strike zone and focusing on the game. I’m really confident in the offense.”

Mater Dei (16-4-1) staked sophomore Audrey Clark to a three-run lead, but Freeburg scored one run on an error, another on an RBI single by Ludwig and another on a sacrifice fly by Edmiaston to tie it, 3-3, in the fourth.

“She was a good pitcher,” Mueth said of Clark. “We knew it was just a timing thing. Once we got down on the timing, we would be fine. We started to get to her they pulled her before we could finalize it with her. Their plan was a good idea. We may meet in the playoffs later on.”

Clark took a line drive by Roulanaitis off her left leg in the second, but worked four innings before being relieved by Mackinzie Nail.

Nail pitched the fifth, permitting Ludwig’s homer, and started the sixth before being replaced by Huels. Huels retired her first batter, but RBI singles by Ludwig and Edmiaston preceded Roulanaitis’ game-ending blast.

Mater Dei coach Michael Palm said Clark was OK, but he wanted her to be available Wednesday when the Knights host Belleville West.

“We had a chance,” Palm said. “Our secondary pitching, we don’t have it. We just need them to throw strikes and keep it in the park. That didn’t happen. Freeburg’s good. They’re the No. 1 team for a reason. Hopefully, we see them for a sectional championship, and we’ll take our chances then.

“The difference is they start seven or eight seniors, we start three freshmen, three sophomores and one senior. That’s the difference in the game. We’re not up to their level right now, but we’ll get there.”

Ludwig likes what the Midgets bring to the field.

“I think we’re better because we have experience,” Ludwig said. “Last year, I was one of the only people that had been on the varsity level. Because of COVID, we didn’t have that year (2020). Now, almost every single one of these girls were on varsity last year and know what it’s like to make a run in the postseason. If we think about one game at a time, not way ahead, we can make a run.”

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.