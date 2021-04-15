 Skip to main content
Ryleigh Owens, junior, Edwardsville
A standout pitcher, Owens posted a 6-0 mark with 10 saves for the Tigers two seasons ago. Held opponents without an earned run in 12 of her first 14 appearances. Gave up just one home run and one triple all season.

