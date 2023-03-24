Ranked among area leaders last season with seven home runs, 31 RBI, 33 runs scored and 10 doubles to help lead the Knights to a 20-victory season that included a regional title. She closed season on her second 8-game hitting streak of the campaign. Returning Post-Dispatch All-Metro first team outfielder.
