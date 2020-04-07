Softball programs remain ready amidst holding pattern

The wait continues for area high school and club softball teams.
Both groups remain in a holding pattern due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Softball is a spring high school sport in Illinois. The emphasis will shift to the club level in Missouri, which holds its high school softball season in the fall.
Columbia High coach Bri Weilbacher, a former standout at Iowa State University, said her hands are tied until schools get back in session. All Illinois schools will be closed until at least April 30.
“That's hard because you can't do anything with (players),” Weilbacher said. “You have to trust that they don't do anything together, either, because that's the point of why school is out. I try to keep in contact with them and give them suggestions to keep them moving with stuff they can do at home. That's what they've got. There aren't options for them together as a team.”
Weilbacher said she wants her players to be aware of any potential news regarding the upcoming campaign. The Illinois High School Association announced March 25 it is still planning to have a season, although it might extend past the original June 13 completion date.
“I try to contact them, maybe every other day, and maintain positive with encouragement,” Weilbacher said. “I want to see how they're doing and to check in. I have girls that text me, checking in and asking questions. I'm just trying to keep them moving as much as I can without being able to see them. It's a day at a time and we're being told that if we are able to go back to school, we'll be able to start playing again. That's the hope we're holding on to.”
The Columbia program is rich in tradition. The Eagles compiled a 32-2 mark in 2018, winning their first 26 games. They went 34-3 in 2014 and won 23 successive games during one stretch.
While club softball doesn't hit full swing until later in the spring, St. Louis Chaos coach Rachel Gill said the shelter-in-place orders in the St. Louis region and Illinois have affected the club softball world.
Even though all isn't lost for this summer, Gill said there is an air of unease.
“We're nervous that our entire summer is going to be canceled," Gill said. "We've been through about a week now where we haven't been able to do any practices. We were able to do some small group stuff and lessons, but now that facilities are closed down, that's been put on hold. We're really relying on our girls to put in work themselves based on stuff that they know they need to do.”
St. Louis Chaos is feeling the pinch of the various shutdowns and postponements. After all, getting college coaches in the stands to see Chaos players is the lifeblood of the organization.
“One of the biggest concerns is the recruiting aspect of this,” Gill said. “Where our organization in particular is different from other organizations is that we try to get our kids exposed at the level they need to be exposed. That's one of the things we're panicking over. Everything now is all online. College coaches are at a standstill. All they're doing is watching videos. Our recruiting was a lot of in-person stuff and we can't do that right now. Without tournaments, we've had to do a lot of video stuff and player profile stuff. We've had to ramp up our virtual recruiting.”
A smaller, yet also difficult aspect of the pandemic has been the postponement of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo until next year.
The United States Olympic softball team was slated to play a group of local club teams in an exhibition game May 2 at T.R. Hughes Ballpark in O'Fallon. Mo.
“I know we had several coaches that were looking forward to working with the team,” Gill said. “The hope is that they'll reschedule it to prepare for the Olympics (next year).”
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.